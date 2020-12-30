Public-private cooperation enhances tourism investment zones – Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister (Motac) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said cooperation between the public and private sectors played an important role in strengthening the tourism investment zones.

She said the engagement between the federal and state governments with tourism players would ensure the focus tourist locations in the states could be expanded globally and would give huge impact on the country’s economy when the borders reopened.

“The cooperation can help states to promote their respective tourist destinations more widely, especially for tourist locations that have shopping malls, theme parks, and cultural centres,” she said when appearing as a guest on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) “Selamat Pagi Malaysia” programme today.

She also said that development of the tourism industry based on digital technology is also important to ensure the objectives of the 2020-2020 National Tourism Policy can be achieved.

“Unique tourism products have to be promoted digitally because through this platform it can have a wide impact on foreign tourists,” she said.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that investment zones for tourism projects had been created to enhance public-private cooperation and attract more local and international investors.

It is part of the efforts that will be implemented through the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030. – Bernama