PUCM celebrates five years of achievement in building bridges between China and Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Persatuan Usahawan China di Malaysia (PUCM) or China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia is celebrating five years of its achievement in building bridges between China and Malaysia yesterday.

To mark the occasion, PUCM has released a five-minute video recapping important events in its history, including congratulatory messages from the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as well as other VIPs.

Saifuddin in his message congratulated PUCM founding president Datuk Keith Li and members for their five years of building bridges and cultivating China-Malaysia ties.

“I congratulate Persatuan Usahawan China di Malaysia (PUCM) or China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia on five fruitful years of existence and on the 3rd anniversary of its official magazine – Malaysia-China Entrepreneurs and its official media – Malaysia-China Insight English Newspaper and trilingual news apps. I am confident PUCM’s initiatives will enhance good relations between Malaysian and China entrepreneurs in Malaysia.

“I understand that PUCM has been actively promoting Chinese companies and communicating with the local community through such creative methods as holding trade exhibitions, shooting Chinese New Year and Hari Raya video clips, holding seminars and forums, interacting with the Bumiputera community and holding charity events. PUCM also interacts regularly with local and international media,” Saifuddin said in his message.

PUCM was established in 2015 and currently has over 160 company members. It is one of the most active and locally recognised associations of China companies in Malaysia.

Its members have been contributing to the economic growth of the nation through various industries including information technology, construction, mining, oil and gas, telecommunications, solar energy, retailing, manufacturing, tourism, as well as food and beverage (F&B).

The association has also set up its Pahang Chapter and an artificial intelligence chapter, aiming to strengthen ties across Malaysian society – with both government and private sector and in various regions.

On Feb 20, PUCM held a grand dinner in Kuala Lumpur to mark the 45th Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, which was graced by then-Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian and then-Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok.

PUCM had also organised Malaysia’s 1st China Smart Technology Trade Exhibition (SCITE) in December 2019 at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, featuring companies representing artificial intelligence and smart technology products from China such as smart city concepts, various robotic applications and drone technologies.

PUCM members also keep tabs on happenings in Malaysia, including developments in its economy and business through a subscription agreement with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Its members have donated over RM3 million ringgit in medical supplies and cash to Malaysia and China authorities and agencies to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, illustrating PUCM’s passion and concern for both nations at this time of need.

Saifuddin said he was pleased that PUCM is publishing the 5th-anniversary special edition of its magazine and newspaper to showcase the milestones and achievements of its journey from 2015 to today.

“I sincerely hope that this publication could be very helpful to spread positive energy and further enhance bilateral relations between the two nations. I would like to wish all the members of PUCM a happy fifth anniversary and a great success in their future endeavours,” the minister said. — Bernama