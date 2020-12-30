RM116,000 set aside to fund construction of a new longhouse in Kapit

KAPIT: A 21-door longhouse in Emperan Pedalai Mansau, along Jalan Kapit-Song here, will soon receive a total of RM116,000, meant to fund the construction of new units.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced RM105,000 under his ‘House Repair Fund’ for Rumah Josceline during a ‘Leaders Meet People’ session there recently.

Nanta, who is Kapit MP, was accompanied by Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat at the event, where the latter also announced an allocation of RM11,000 meant for the same purpose.

In her remarks, longhouse chieftain TR Josceline Lia expressed her gratitude to both elected representatives for their assistance and contributions all this while.

“Dato Sri (Nanta) and YB Jefferson Jamit had previously visited us to see the levelling works on the site of the new longhouse.

“Now, they are helping further by providing funds for the construction. Both of you have been very helpful and have continuously been supporting us.

“In return, we vow to always give you our full support,” she said.

Lidam Assam who is the political secretary to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut, Kapit District Council deputy chairman Watson Awan Jalai, and Councillor Martin Bilun were among the guests at the event.