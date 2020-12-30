Sarawak govt stops all import of chicken meat as local supply sufficient

KUCHING: No imported chicken meat is allowed to be sold in Sarawak at the moment, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the directive would take effect immediately after the department was informed that the supply of local chicken meat was sufficient.

The surplus has prompted the Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) to disallow the sale of imported chicken meat in the state.

“Any chicken-based products from abroad are not allowed to be imported into Sarawak,” he told a press conference here today.

Apart from that, Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Assistant Minister of Sarawak Utilities (Water Supply), urged the relevant agencies such as the DVS and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to tighten inspections of the import of meat into Sarawak.

“We want to ensure that the imported meats that come into Sarawak can be controlled so that there is no smuggling of meat, which happened in West Malaysia,” he said.

He explained that the state government supports the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) proposal to set up a Halal Legislation and Enforcement Committee which will later be joined by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysian (Jakim) and the Islamic Affairs Department Sarawak (Jais).

“This is because the state government is very serious about the smuggled meat issue that occurred in Malaysia recently and spread on social media and was also published in local newspapers.

“The state government is concerned about the matter and supports any necessary action by the authorities, especially Jakim in addressing the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the integrated action committee would be set up to conduct the monitoring of premises that manage meat and poultry in terms of the halal status of their products.

“This monitoring team will be strengthened with the participation of the police, Customs Department, the Department of Health and the Department of Chemistry,” he said.

He also advised the Muslim community in the state to be more sensitive and responsible, especially in the preparation of food like meat and chicken.

“Choose products or premises that have the Malaysian halal certification to ensure that food and beverage sources are halal and safe for consumption,” he said.