Singapore begins Covid-19 vaccination exercise

SINGAPORE (Dec 30): Singapore began its vaccination exercise today with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the first to get the vaccine shots.

In a statement here, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said more than 30 staff from across the NCID family will be vaccinated today.

“These include clinical, nursing, allied health, ancillary and administration staff,” it said.

The ministry said these staff will return for the second dose of the vaccine on Day 21 which is on Jan 20.

“The remaining NCID staff will be progressively vaccinated with the National Healthcare Group (NHG) Management and Staff starting from January 2021,” it said.

Singapore received the first shipment of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech on Dec 21 and expects the subsequent Covid-19 vaccine stocks to arrive in batches over several months.

The MOH on Dec 27 said the vaccination exercise will roll out to more healthcare institutions in the subsequent weeks.

It also aimed to begin vaccinating the elderly, starting with those aged 70 and above, from February 2021.

Thereafter, the ministry said it will vaccinate other Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible for vaccination.

The vaccination will be free. – Bernama