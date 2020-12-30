Six compounded for flouting SOP in Tawau

TAWAU: Six individuals were issued with compounds by the District Health Department for sitting at a table without social distancing and four premises were given court notice under the food hygiene regulations.

District health officer, Dr. G Navindran said in a statement that the six individuals were caught not practising social distancing during an integrated operation carried out together with the police on Monday from 7 pm to 11 pm at downtown night market area.

He said the operation was the result of public complaints related to non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) at Downtown Night Market to ensure that SOPs related to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) around Tawau township are always complied with and to ensure that the public is always sensitive to the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic and equally maintain and comply with the SOPs imposed for the common good.

The purpose of the operation is also to give awareness to the public that they are given freedom but at the same time they are also bound by the laws and regulations imposed on them and if they commit an offense, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with existing legislation, he said.

He added such operation will be held periodically and also done if there are public complaints related to SOP non-compliance in any place which can cause the spread of Covid-19 in those places. Such operations are very important to raise awareness among the public so that they always comply with the SOP and at the same time curb the spread of Covid-19.

The public are advised to always be vigilant and careful, especially if they are in a place with many people and comply with SOPs such as social distancing and wearing appropriate facemasks and do not shake hands or come in contact with others.

He said the authorities will not hesitate to take legal action by issuing RM1,000 compound to any individual who violates the relevant SOP.