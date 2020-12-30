‘Stable govt, experience of GPS leaders needed to continue rural progress’

MIRI: Rural folk need a stable government and the experience of the leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to continue progressing in terms of development, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, GPS has been able to deliver on its promises to the people especially in rural areas.

“Living in the very rural areas, we need more development to come us. Thus we need a stable government and experienced leaders under GPS,” he said.

Dennis was speaking during the commissioning of the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) solar project at the 53-door Penan settlement of Ba Pakan in Sungai Akah on Sunday.

The settlement is about a six-hour drive from Miri City via a logging road.

On the Sares solar project, Dennis said it was among the state government’s initiatives to light up rural areas so as to narrow the rural-urban development gap.

“GPS will continue to deliver as we have many strategic plans but among the many, I believe providing 24-hour electricity is very important as basic power will propel us to do so much more in our daily life,” he said.

He added that folk from more than 70 longhouses in Telang Usan, who are now enjoying round-the-clock electricity via the Sares solar project, had related to him how much better their lives had become.

“To the Penan people in Ba Pakan, I really hope your lives will change with the lighting up of every home in your village.

“I will continue to work closely with our state leaders to bring more physical development and economic opportunities, but it is you who must take the initiative and roll up your sleeves and toil the land around you.

“You will remain as you are if you choose to associate yourselves with groups who want you to hate or fight the state government. Don’t blame others if you are left behind. Let the past become your experience in life. Move on and support our chief minister and the GPS government,” said Dennis.