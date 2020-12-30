Stamps feature world’s tropical tallest tree in Danum Valley

KOTA KINABALU: Pos Malaysia has unveiled its newest stamp collection entitled ‘The World’s Tallest Tropical Tree’.

This collection is available for purchase on Pos Malaysia’s online shop at www.pos.com.my and 13 General Post Offices nationwide.

The world’s tallest tropical tree which measures 100.8 meters tall and weighs an estimated 81,500 kilograms is a Yellow Meranti or scientifically known as Shorea faguetiana. The tree can be found in the mixed dipterocarp forest of Danum Valley, Sabah.

This stamp collection is crafted around the illustration of the tree and its elements.

To add excitement to this special issuance, the Miniature Sheet (MS) stamp is designed in a special size, making it the largest stamp ever produced by Pos Malaysia measuring 180mm x 35mm, featuring the world’s tallest tropical tree. This MS is brought to life with a special embossed effect on the trunk all the way up to the canopy which is priced at RM8.00.

The Shorea faguetiana tree produces winged fruits that spin like a helicopter when falling to the ground.

The fruit is featured on stamps available for purchase with 90 sen denominations. The quantity of stamps produced for this issue is 250,000 pieces.

Pos Malaysia Berhad’s Group Head of Channel Management & Customer Experience Azmil Othman Merican said, “Pos Malaysia is proud to highlight the world’s tallest tropical tree via this stamp issuance.

This tree is testament to the importance of preservation efforts as it was found in Danum Valley, a conservation area where logging is prohibited and where the trees are protected. We hope that this effort will serve as an educational tool for our young stamp collectors nationwide on Malaysia’s natural forest reserve and the importance of preservation.

In addition, there are 25,000 copies of First Day Covers (FDC) up for grabs and available for collection at 50 sen each while customers may get both the FDC with MS at just RM8.50 and FDC with stamp at RM1.40.

Stamp collectors can cancel their MS and stamps on the FDC with the cancellation mark featuring the Shorea faguetiana fruit.

This issue also has a postcard featuring the actual photo of the tree worth RM1 per piece. Meanwhile, the folder is on sale for RM6.00 apiece and available in a 1,500 quantity. Those who want to collect the complete set can do so at RM33.90.

