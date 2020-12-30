Tabung Baitulmal S’wak distributes RM8.5 mln as Covid-19 special aid

SIBU: Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) has distributed RM8.5 million under its ‘Covid-19 Special Assistance’ to 54,403 individuals who have been adversely affected by the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Its general manager Datu Abang Mohammad Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie said this assistance comprised financial aid, food and drinks, quarantine-centre assistance packs and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Adding on, he said for the year-to-date period as at Nov 30, the agency had channelled ‘zakat’ (tithe) totalling RM50.4 million to eligible recipients across Sarawak.

“TBS has been mobilising its teams throughout the year to reach out to Muslims in need, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We strive to ensure that the delivery of aid would reach the eligible recipients, including those who are the hardest hit by this pandemic,” he said prior to presenting TBS aid totalling RM12,950 to 13 individuals at Sarawak Islamic Complex Sibu along Jalan Awang Ramli Amit here yesterday.

The 13 are the recipients listed under TBS’ two main assistance programmes – namely the ‘Program Mengukuhkan Tradisi Keilmuan’ (Reinforcement of Educational Tradition) and ‘Program Memantapkan Kebajikan Ummah’ (Welfare Enhancement for the Ummah).

At the same event, seven volunteers received their official appointments as ‘TBS Rakan Zakat’.