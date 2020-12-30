‘Yellow’ weather alert, heavy rain in some states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday issued a ‘Yellow’ level alert weather warning, with heavy rains expected in some states, starting today until Jan 2.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon, in a statement, said the Yellow level alert weather warning in Sabah would involve the interior, West Coast and Kudat (Kota Marudu) and Labuan, effective today until Thursday. He said a similar warning was also issued in Terengganu (Marang, Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi) from Thursday to Saturday. The warning, he said, was also issued in Kelantan and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu and Kuala Terengganu), from Friday to Saturday.

“During that period, strong winds can occur in coastal areas on the east coast states of the peninsula and Sabah. Most areas on the west coast states of the peninsula and west of Sarawak are expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds, especially in the evening until early at night. Simultaneously, this has the potential of causing flash floods in low-lying areas and damage to structures which are not firm.”

Jailan said strong northeast winds of 40km to 50km per hour with waves reaching 3.5m were expected to occur in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Sabah during the period.

“This incident can pose a risk of overflow of seawater on the coast and estuaries in the areas involved,” he added. — Bernama