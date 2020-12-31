2021: King, Queen pray for Malaysia’s recovery from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have expressed their hope that the arrival of Covid-19 vaccine can flatten the pandemic curve and break the virus transmission in Malaysia.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also hoped that the people would remain patient and resolute in facing the Covid-19 pandemic as well as prayed for the country’s recovery.

The Covid-19 pandemic that hit the world and the country since the beginning of this year has drastically changed the way people live their daily lives and affected the economy as well as the socio-economic well-being of the people.

“Their Majesties also take this opportunity to express their gratitude to the Almighty who has bestowed Malaysia with peace and unity even though throughout the year 2020, the country we love was hit by various tests,” he said in a statement today.

Extending 2021 New Year greetings to all Malaysians, Their Majesties advised the people to always ensure the safety and health of themselves and their families by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

Ahmad Fadil said Their Majesties were very concerned about the fate of the people and felt all their hardships, especially those who lost their loved ones or sources of income due to the pandemic.

“The King and Queen always want the well-being of the people to be protected and it depends on the political and administrative stability of the country,” he said.

In an effort to maintain the stability, Their Majesties once again advised all parties, especially politicians, to tone down the political agenda and tension, by working together and focusing on defending the welfare of the people and prioritising the country’s economic recovery process.

“The challenges that we went through last year should serve as a lesson to improve ourselves, our families, our community and the country as a whole,” said Their Majesties.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also prayed for peace, racial harmony, economic prosperity and well-being of the people who always adhere to the principles of the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution.

“Allah SWT always helps those who strive, with the spirit of unity and resilience, we are able to face all challenges and tests together.

“May the year 2021 be blessed by Allah SWT,” said Their Majesties.

The King and Queen also asked all the people to pray for the country to always be protected from all forms of threats and to be blessed with lasting unity and prosperity.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah prayed that the leaders and people in this country would continue to be blessed by Allah SWT. – Bernama