299 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health Department reported 299 new cases of Covid-19 in the state today, bringing the cumulative cases in the state to 37,040.

The state capital topped the list with the highest number of confirmed infections at 64, followed by Penampang (44), Lahad Datu (38), Tambunan (25), Tawau (21), Sandakan (20), Kota Belud (15), Kinabatangam (14), Papar (13), Tuaran (11), Putatan (7), Pitas (6), Kunak (6), Beaufort (4), Keningau (3), Sipitang (2), Kudat (2), Semporna (1), Kalabakan (1), Tenom (1) and Telupid (1).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this today in a press statement, adding that a total of 164 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 34,634.

“Kinabatangan and Tambunan were classified from orange zone to red, while Tongod was reclassified from yellow to green zone.

“As of today, a total of 309,255 food baskets were distributed,” he said.

No new cluster was reported today.