346 cybercrimes involving RM12.34 mln losses

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu police headquarters opened 346 investigating papers related to cybercrime, with estimated losses amounting to RM12.34 million, in 2020.

The crimes involved 350 accounts used to cheat and dishonestly induce delivery of property, with 88 suspects arrested who included account owners who were charged in court.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said among the cybercrimes were online purchase scams, Macau scams or fake call scams, parcel scams or ‘love scams’ and non-existent loan offers.

“Online purchase scams are conducted through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and mudah.my – platforms where products are sold online. After making payment, complainants reported that they did not receive the items. A total of 78 investigating papers were opened for online purchase scams, with losses up to RM652,246.27.

“For Macau scams or fake call scams, scammers would call victims using voiceover internet protocol (VOIP), where victims are informed that they have problems with an authoritative body or the bank. Victims are deceived into relaying banking details, after which scammers instruct victims to transfer a sum of money to a third-party account. These cases resulted in the most investigating papers opened at 121, with losses amounting to RM4.734 million.

“Parcel scams or ‘love scams’ recorded the highest amount of losses at RM5.408 million, with 49 investigating papers opened. Victims would be contacted by alleged overseas friends via social media.

Victims then receive a parcel with valuable contents, before receiving a call from scammers posing as Customs Department officers. Victims are then instructed to transfer money into a given account.

“Non-existent loan scams recorded the second-highest number of investigating papers opened at 98, with losses up to RM1.181 million. In these cases, scammers offer loans with low interest and easy approval, even for blacklisted persons. These non-existent loans are offered through social media. Victims are required to pay processing fees to an account owned by the syndicate,” Habibi explained.

The rate of cybercrimes rose during the Movement Control Order (MCO), he said, starting in March 2020.

He advised the public to be more vigilant and exercise caution, especially in using social media.

He further reminded the public not to reveal any banking information whatsoever. Any bank accounts alleged to receive payment should be verified at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.

The public are also urged to report any suspicious activity to the Cybercrime Investigation Department Infoline at 013-211 1222 or contact 088-230 182.