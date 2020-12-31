Air pistols illegally imported into S’wak seized by Customs

KUCHING (Dec 31): The Sarawak Royal Malaysian Customs Department has thwarted an attempt to smuggle six air pistols imported from abroad through a courier service at the Kuching Mail Center in two separate cases.

State Customs Director Herman Shah Abdullah said the first case was recorded on Dec 24 at around 10am when Customs officers inspected packages imported from overseas.

“As a result of further inspection of the package, the Customs officers found two air pistols whose import must be accompanied by an import permit issued by or on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, under the Firearms Act 1960 in accordance with Item 45, Third Schedule, Part I, Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2017.

“The item was labeled ‘RC Toy Spare Parts’ to confuse Customs officers at the Mail Center and the goods are shipped by exporters located in Taiwan,” he said in a statement today.

The second case, recorded on Dec 28 at around 9.30am, was discovered when Customs officers inspecting a package found four air pistols which were also labeled as ‘RC Toy Spare Parts’ and shipped from Taiwan.

Herman explained that air pistols were classified as a firearm in Section 2 of the Firearms Act 1960.

Both cases are currently being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967, which involves owning prohibited goods.

“If convicted, the offender can be fined not less than 10 times the value of the goods or RM50,000, whichever is greater, and not more than 20 times the value of the goods or RM500,000, whichever is greater or imprisonment no more than five years or both,” he said.

He urged the public to cooperate by channeling information related to any smuggling activities by contacting the Customs Toll Free Line 1-80088-8855 or the nearest Customs Office.

“Customs also guarantees that the identity of each informant is kept confidential,” he said.