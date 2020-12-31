Authorities conducting contact tracing, health tests on Rumah Uming residents following positive Covid-19 case there

KUCHING (Dec 31): The Sarawak Health Department has conducted active contact tracing following the detection of a positive Covid-19 case at Rumah Uming, Sungai Mador, Meradong yesterday.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), as of 12pm today, 31 close contacts of the case have been placed at a quarantine centre in Sarikei and Sibu for 14-days isolation and quarantine.

The first Covid-19 screening has also been conducted on the individuals and samples have been sent to Sibu Hospital for testing.

“All tests are awaiting results and a second swab test will be done on Day 10 before they are allowed to return home. Sarikei Health Department with the help of other agencies under Sarikei Disaster Management Committee will conduct swab tests on all Rumah Uming, Sg Mador residents to ensure none of them were infected,” said SDMC in a statement today.

“We are estimating 120 villagers will undergo the screening. The 11 passengers who were on the same flight as the case and are still in Sarikei were given swab tests and results returned negative. Tracing for other close contacts are being carried out by the Sibu Division and Sarikei Division Health Offices.”

Sarawak Health Department thanked the various agencies involved for their co-operation and help in this activity and also cooperation from Rumah Uming, Sungai Mador villagers during the active control and contact tracing.