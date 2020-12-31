CM: Sarawak government to explore new ‘gold and minerals’ in Bau

BAU (Dec 31): The Sarawak government will explore new ‘gold and minerals’ in Bau to bring the development of the district to a new height, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

The Chief Minister referred the ‘gold and minerals’ to new approaches and infrastructure development projects rather than natural resources like antimony and gold mining, which were the economic activities that Bau used to be active in.

He said he had received feedback from the Geological Department which had confirmed that the district no longer had economical deposit of gold worth pursuing for.

“If this is the case, what is the point for us to pursue an industry (gold mining) that does not bring benefits? Scientists have said that big data is the way forward now.

“In Bau, we have to see a change. We collect the data including culture and development in Bau and with this, we can have sustainable economic activities for Bau,” he said when launching the Bau Bicentennial Celebration 2020 in the Tasik Biru Square here.

To further develop Bau, Abang Johari said the state government had set aside RM40 million to provide water supply for the various communities from Bau right up to Lundu and Sematan.

He added that such project was underway and hopefully would be completed next year (2021).

In terms of road connectivity, he said apart from the Pan Borneo Highway, the state government had also allocated funds for the construction of a dual carriage way to connect Bau through Batu Kitang and Siniawan.

Abang Johari disclosed that the state government had injected a total of RM129 million into developing Bau in the last two years.

“(Tasik Biru assemblyman) Dato Henry Jinep has put forward some new projects and these will bring the total development funds for Bau to RM223 million,” he said.

He added that the private sector would work closely with the public sector to bring about more development in the district.

He assured that Bau and Sarawak in general would have a bright future given that the state had regained its oil and gas rights by imposing the State Sales Tax of five per cent on petroleum products.

With this state revenue, he said more funds could be channelled to develop not just Bau but Sarawak as a whole.

According to Abang Johari, a lot of Sarawakian talents particularly professionals had been returning to the state for career development in the recent years.

He said this was because the level of the state’s economy had upgraded and these talents could apply their expertise in Sarawak.

“With our level of economy taken to the next level, more opportunities and jobs will be provided. This will further develop our economy.

“While we celebrate the success of 200 years in Bau, let’s explore new gold to ensure continued success,” he enthused.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman also called upon the community to place unity above all in line with seeing further progress of Sarawak.

“I wish Bau and our people all the best. Let’s work together in a new era and explore new gold and minerals in Bau,” he added.