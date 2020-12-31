Covid-19: 1,870 new cases, Johor highest — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continued its four-digit trend in daily Covid-19 cases after 1,870 new infections were reported yesterday, with Johor recording the highest number of cases in the country with 607.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the total number of infections in the country to 110,485 so far, of which 22,562 are active cases.

“The increase in Johor is due to the Tembok Choh prison-related cluster which reported 374 cases, followed by Selangor with 472 cases and Sabah with 280 cases,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the pandemic also claimed six more lives overnight, with the country’s death toll now at 463 cases.

There were, however, 745 recovered cases reported, which brings the number of total number of recoveries to 87,460 cases, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said to date, 131 cases are being treated at the intensive care unit, with 62 of them intubated.

He said Kuala Lumpur yesterday reported 219 cases, Penang (69), Kelantan (56), Perak (56), Perak and Pahang 48 respectively, Negeri Sembilan (34), Kedah (23), Melaka (8), Labuan and Terengganu two cases each and Putrajaya one case.

He said the deaths involved four men and two women, all aged between 45 and 69, adding that four of the fatalities were in Sabah and one each in Johor and Selangor. – Bernama