Deadly blasts at Aden airport as new unity govt arrives

ADEN: Explosions rocked Yemen’s Aden airport on Wednesday shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

“At least two explosions were heard as the cabinet members were leaving the aircraft,” the correspondent said.

A medical source said at least 10 people were killed in the attack while a security source said none of the injuries were government officials.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists formed a new power-sharing cabinet on Dec 18, and arrived in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, days after being sworn in Saudi Arabia.

The new government was formed under the auspices of Riyadh, which leads a military coalition against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The formation of the new 24-member cabinet, which was sworn in on Saturday by Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, forges a joint front against the insurgents who have seized much of the north.

Hadi has lived in the Saudi-capital Riyadh since Sanaa fell to the Huthis.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s grinding five-year war, which has triggered what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The new government includes ministers loyal to Hadi and supporters of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC), as well as other parties.

While all oppose Huthi forces, deep divisions have grown between the forces, and the Riyadh-sponsored push to form the unity government was designed to mend rifts. — AFP