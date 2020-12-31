EPF announces temporary closure of Kota Kinabalu branch

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its Kota Kinabalu office to facilitate the disinfection and sanitation of the premise starting from today until further notice.

In a statement today, it said that the move was made after a staff had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that the said employee is currently receiving treatment, while contact tracing is underway.

“Members who have made prior appointments are advised to log on to the Janji Temu Online (JTO) facility to reschedule their visits to a later date, or visit other EPF branches in Sabah which continue to operate as usual, or transact online via i-Akaun for selected services.

“The EPF is taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees and members of the public,” it said.

All service employees of EPF Kota Kinabalu will be taking the Covid-19 swab test, and if found positive, will undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine in accordance with the National Security Council’s guideline, it said.

The EPF said those who wish for clarification may call its Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my. – Bernama