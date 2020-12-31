Foreigner fails to enter Sabah using friend’s MyKad

KOTA KINABALU: A foreign woman was jailed for 24 months and fined RM2,000, in default, eight months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for using another person’s MyKad which she claimed to be her friend’s and flew to Sabah to surprise her sister on Christmas.

However, Gina Bahal, 48, who pleaded guilty before magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun, could not make it to Beaufort to meet her sister as claimed as she was arrested at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on December 25.

The fact of the case stated that when the accused checked in at the airport here, it was found that the picture on the MyKad did not match her physical appearance.

Further investigation revealed that the accused flew to Sabah from Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the accused also admitted that the MyKad was not her identity card.

The offence was framed under Section 25 (1) (o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 which provides for a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the unrepresented accused said that she is suffering from high blood pressure and she has three kids but currently being taken care by her husband in Kuala Lumpur.

She further claimed that her spouse is a Sabahan from Semporna and she came to Sabah with her parents when she was 10.

The accused also said that she moved to Kuala Lumpur in 1991 when she was 19 and stayed there using working pass.

She further explained that the MyKad allegedly belonged to her friend who did not know she had borrowed it for five days to make a surprise visit to her sister for Christmas. The accused also claimed that she wanted to travel to Tawau to manage something related to her mother’s land in Semporna.

The prosecution informed the court that the accused had been sentenced to four months behind bars for entering the state illegally.

The magistrate ordered the accused to serve her jail terms concurrently from the date of her arrest and to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action after completing her jail sentence.