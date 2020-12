KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 2,525 today to reach a new record high with Selangor contributing over 1,000 of total cases, the Ministry of Health reported today as Malaysians prepare to brace a new year hoping to put an end to the pandemic.

Today’s record number — 190 more — came just days after the MoH reported 2,335 cases a day after Christmas. — MalayMail