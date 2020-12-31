Manyin: Study, write history of Bidayuh civilisation

KUCHING: A study and writing on the history of Bidayuh civilisation should be conducted for future development of the community, Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong has suggested.

The Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research and Tebedu assemblyman opined that knowledge of past happenings in the evolution of the Bidayuhs plays a key role in charting future development for the community.

“We hope one day, we can write the history of Bidayuh civilisation like the Chinese who have a history of civilisation of 5,000 years,” he said at the launch of two books, entitled ‘Pingunai Ikonomik Bisingai De Joman Omba’ (Economic Activities of the Bisingai, a Bidayuh Clan, in the Past) and ‘Oran Pingoma Ta’ (Our Elders) here on Tuesday night, adding books about the Bidayuh were actually based on oral history with no written records.

Also present were Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ik Pahon and other dignitaries.

He added said that understanding past history can also help the community avoid repeating the same mistakes to move forward in the future, and can be a lesson and strength to move forward.

“To be successful in the future, we need to know what happened once upon a time, know who we are and what our mistakes and stances are. From that knowledge we can learn and plan for a better future,” he said.

Manyin acknowledged the Bau Bidayuh community for their celebration of their cultural history.

With a 200-year history of gold mining in Bau, he added, it proves that the cultural history of the Bidayuhs has been in existence for a long period of time prior to the mining days.

“The history of the Bidayuh community in Bau is also part of the rich history of the overall Bidayuh community,” he said.