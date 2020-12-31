Ministry support Sabah FC for 2021 M-League

KOTA KINABALU: The Youth and Sports Ministry have given their full support to Sabah Football Club (Sabah FC) to face the 2021 Malaysian League.

Assistant minister Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy added weight to the claim by making a visit and look for any potential improvement to be carried out at the state senior football team fortress, the Likas Stadium.

Sabah Sports Board (SSB) general manager Terrance Pudin, Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex manager Alfried Bily and representatives believed to be from Sabah FC new leadership were also present.

“We are here to check the Likas Stadium over in preparation for the Super League challenge.

“Under a new leadership, we are very hopeful for the team to be successful in upcoming season.

“As such, we will start with our facilities today (yesterday)…we are going to look at the facilities available in preparation to face the competition.

“We in the ministry as well as Sabah Sports Board will always give our fullest support and cooperation so that our state football team will achieve excellence in the 2021 campaign,” Andi told reporters.

Meanwhile, SSB have been maintaining the facilities available at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex, including the floodlights at the Likas Stadium.

Terrance believed the lux or measurement of light at the stadium should have no problem to meet the requirement of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

For the record, the Malaysian League campaign is expected to start on February 26.

In the shortened 2020 league campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sabah registered two wins, three draws and six defeats to collect nine points.

The state senior squad finished 10th out of 12 teams to narrowly beat the drop, thus retaining their place in the countrys’ top-tier professional football league.