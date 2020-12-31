Muafakat Nasional not exclusive to any party – Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): Muafakat Nasional (MN) does not belong exclusively to a party or group, instead it should be open to everyone in the country who loves unity, harmony and justice, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Therefore, he said, the coalition between Umno and PAS could work with any other parties with the same view in facing the 15th General Election (GE15), especially to ensure that there is no clash from within that could benefit others.

“MN should be made the practice of musyawarah (consensus decision-making) in empowering the agenda on Islam, the Malays, Bumiputera, especially, and Malaysians, in general, within the framework of the country’s constitution in order to develop the country inclusively, prosperously and ensure social justice, regardless of skin colour and beliefs.

“PAS is confident that to achieve this aspiration, all parties have to explore the path of peace and to accept, as well as respect one another,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to this, there have been rumours claiming that PAS withdrew cooperation with UMNO and support for the MN Charter.

Takiyuddin said no party should ask PAS to choose whether or not to be with MN, being that PAS was one of the main characters that designed and helped in setting up MN on the basis of uniting the ummah.

He said PAS stands firm to the charter signed with Umno on Sept 14 last year, which, among others, agreed to cooperate in the development of the Islamic and Malay narrative without denying the diversity of religion, race and culture as central to the political stability, racial harmony and peace of the country.

“By maintaining a strong commitment in the MN Great Agenda, it is clear from the point of political approach and strategy that there are no obstacles imposed for Umno from staying with Barisan Nasional (BN) or for PAS from joining any coalition or political cooperation,” he added. – Bernama