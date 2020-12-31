New mayor determined to prove women’s ability

KOTA KINABALU: The city’s first ever woman mayor, Noorliza Awang Alip, is determined to prove that ladies can do their job as well as men.

Despite being given the honour as the first woman mayor in the history of the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), Noorliza admitted that she had not always been ‘gender aware’.

“I’m not very gender aware at times. Because when we work in DBKK, it’s a different environment. All we think about in DBKK is where the rubbish is at, the uncleared grass, sewages etc.

“So normally, we don’t really think about the gender issue. But since I’m the first one (to be appointed as a woman mayor) I have to prove that the ladies can do it as good as the men,” she told reporters when met after the mayorship handover ceremony on Thursday, here at the DBKK headquarters.

“Initially, when I was first informed that I would be a mayor, I thought ‘can I do this?’

“But then I thought to myself that I’ve been doing this for so long. All my predecessors had done a good job,” said the 55-year old.

Noorliza replaced Datuk Nordin Siman who served as mayor from January 2019 to December 2020. She previously served as the director-general for DBKK.

Noorliza said she had been working in DBKK since 1996 and some of her colleagues even call her ‘kakak’.

She said that she is aware of the difficult challenges that lie ahead as well as the need to fulfil the aspirations of DBKK and the State Government

“DBKK is dynamic organisation – especially when we are looking after a city that is 360 sq km in size with roughly 580,000 residents.

“This in itself is a challenge. The needs and expectations of the people change from time to time. As an organisation, DBKK must be able to meet that expectation,” she added.

On her plans to improve the city’s connectivity and pedestrianisation, Noorliza said that she wants to develop a ‘conducive environment’ for the pedestrians.

“We want a conducive environment. I think our landscape and transport departments have specific plans,” she disclosed.

Noorliza also said that she would relook into the revival of DBKK’s free bike programme, which is currently put on hold due to the pandemic.

“We will relook into it once things have settled down. Since we already have the stations and paths, it would be a pity to stop it (the free bike programme),” she added.

When asked about the issue of abandoned buildings in the city, Noorliza said that there is a need for the enactment of a by-law.

“In the long run, we need a by-law to ensure that building owners would be responsible for their areas. Not only for abandoned buildings but for those abandoned lands as well.

“Sometimes, they (the owners) would just leave it abandoned and the neighbours would complain…will apply the respective laws,” she said.

It is understood that at the moment, DBKK would only take action if there are any nuisance reports.

Separately on the Covid-19 outbreak in the city, Noorliza assured that DBKK would continue to support the Ministry of Health and the police in combating the virus.

She said that DBKK had been carrying out regular sanitations in the public markets around the city.

Also present at the ceremony were Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong and Assistant Minister to the Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir.