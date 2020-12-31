PBK to contest in seven seats in Kuching

KUCHING: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) yesterday announced it will contest in seven seats in Kuching in the coming 12th State Election.

It said the seats comprised urban and semi-urban seats, namely Batu Lintang, Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah and Stakan.

In a statement, PBK said it has decided that party president Voon Lee Shan will contest in Batu Lintang.

It added that Voon, a lawyer by profession, was once the elected assemblyman of Batu Lintang from 2006 until 2011.

It also announced Raymond Thong Ee Yu, a senior chemist by training and a property developer, will contest in Padungan.

Siaw Min Kin, who is an aquaculture consultant by training, will contest in Pending.

Lue Cheng Hing, a senior software engineer executive, will contest in Kota Sentosa.

A senior electrical and electronic engineer Chai Kueh Khun will contest in Batu Kawah while Wong Tun Teck, with experience in the quarry and mining industry, will contest in Batu Kitang.

David Tiong, a senior construction engineer in the oil and gas field and also former Air Force officer, will contest in Stakan.

Voon in the statement said the decision to contest the seven seats was made after careful assessment of public acceptability of the party’s presence in the past six months of campaigning in these constituencies.

He also both said he and Thong, who is PBK director of elections for the southern region, are leading the party campaign team to do ground assessment of public acceptance of PBK’s participation in the coming election.