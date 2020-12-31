RM30,000 awaits winner of S’wak Startup Entrepreneurs competition

SIBU: The semi-final of 2020 Sarawak Startup Entrepreneurs competition on Jan 10 next year will see only 20 from the original 60 teams pitting their business skill, and vying for RM30,000 in top prize money.

A joint organiser, Startup Entrepreneur Association Sarawak, in a press statement yesterday, said both semi-final and finals would be staged online.

The finals on Jan 17 will also see the first and second runners-up taking home RM8,000 and RM1,000 respectively.

The other co-organisers are Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Bhd and PLUX Incubation Hub.

“We have received overwhelming response since the start of competition. The preliminary rounds were held in Sibu on Dec 26, Kuching Dec 28, and Miri today (Dec 30),” the statement said.

The competition is aimed at exposing participants to various business prospects and business development opportunities. They will also receive guidance from industry experts in order to strengthen their business networking.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, when officiating at Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (Samin) founding and the first installation of its committee members here last Saturday, described it as a great event.