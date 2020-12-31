Sabah CP: Lower crime rate in Sabah not related to change of government, any political party

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 31): The lower crime rate in Sabah is not related to the change of government or any political party, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

In fact, Hazani said the drop in cases from 5,627 registered last year to 3,758 cases registered this year had more to do with the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said the 33.57 per cent drop in criminal cases became obvious following the MCO which took effect in March, this year, adding that MCO had inadvertently helped as the general public adhered to instructions and stayed at home more often.

“The decrease in cases had more to do with the MCO enforcement throughout the state, aside from public awareness and concern for each other’s health.

“The claim that the drop in cases was influenced by the change of government or any political party is not true whatsoever,” said Hazani when contacted today.

He was responding to an article published by an online news portal, claiming that the crime rate in Sabah had drop since the Warisan government fell at the hands of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

The article further claimed that the increase in crime rate was allegedly caused by actions from the previous government in appointing individuals with a history in careers deemed “troubling the lives of others” (“menyusahkan orang lain”).

Hazani said the enforcement of the MCO was seen as a factor which foiled chances or attempts for criminals to run rampant.

Having said that, he suspected that the crime rate might rise after the pandemic, following economic setbacks as a result of the MCO.

“We urge all parties not to make allegations or statements that could cause unrest or dissatisfaction among the public. The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are always performing our duty based on the law,” he said.