Seven held over loan scam on Facebook

KOTA KINABALU: Seven suspects were arrested in relation to a non-existent loan scam which operated through Facebook.

The suspects were owners of Facebook accounts used to offer loans which did not exist to desperate victims.

Upon investigation, all the suspects admitted that they had offered personal loans through Facebook, said Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji today.

“One of the terms or requirements by the scammers is that victims surrender all banking details to the syndicate. One suspect also admitted that they were offered commission to find other account owners to conduct the scam. All accounts belonging to the suspects were then used by the syndicate as a transit point for the activity,” Habibi explained.

The suspects comprised five local men and two local women, aged between 20 and 50 years old. They were remanded to facilitate investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

With the seven arrests, police managed to solve four cases. This year, Kota Kinabalu police headquarters opened 98 investigating papers involving non-existent loan crimes, with losses up to RM1.181 million.