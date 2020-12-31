Sinopharm says vaccine ‘79 pct effective’ against Covid-19

BEIJING: Phase 3 trials of a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine found it was 79 per cent effective, the Chinese pharma giant said Wednesday, lower than rival jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna but a potential breakthrough in the battle to stem the pandemic in Asia.

China has been racing against the West to develop its own Covid-19 vaccines, with five already in large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials.

But Wednesday’s announced was the first data released regarding the efficacy of a Chinese vaccine candidate.

“The protective effect of the (Sinopharm CNBG Beijing) vaccine against Covid-19 is 79.34 per cent,” said the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a Sinopharm subsidiary.

Sinopharm has applied to China’s drug regulator for approval of the inactivated coronavirus vaccine, the statement said, a type of inoculation using particles of the pathogen. — AFP