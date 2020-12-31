Taib donates 50,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to school children in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is donating 50,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to school children in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

He symbolically handed over the donations when receiving a courtesy call from Minister of Federal Territories Tan Sri Annuar Musa at His Excellency’s residence in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (Dec 30).

A press release from Astana Negeri Sarawak today said the donation was made to complement efforts to address the Covid-19 situation in Kuala Lumpur.

Also present at the courtesy call was Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Taib and Annuar’s wife Puan Sri Rosniah Abdul Rahman.