This new year, remain vigilant against Covid-19 — Rep

MIRI: In ushering the New Year 2021, people in Sarawak must continue to stay vigilant and obey the authorities’ advice on Covid-19 prevention.

This is because total cooperation from the people is vital to stop the chain of infection that has claimed many lives globally, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“We are the one who can make life return to normality, nobody else.

“My prayer to God Almighty is to continue to protect, bless and lead our leaders and government as well as frontliners who are still fighting hard in the war against the pandemic and other diseases that currently affect our life,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday to convey his New Year wishes to the people in the state.

He hoped Baram would remain as a Green Zone, free from the Covid-19 pandemic, throughout 2021 and beyond just like before March 2020 when the pandemic broke out.

He stressed that it is very crucial to keep the infection at bay in the longhouses, saying it is like a time-bomb if any longhouse dweller is found to be Covid-19 positive.

At the same time, he said he would continue to pray for the state leaders’ good health and wisdom as Sarawak would face the state election soon.

“We need continuity in our government for sterling progress to continue what we in the rural population dearly crave for.”

To his constituents, he wished that they be guided by clear thinking and light of righteousness through 2021 and beyond.

“We have painstakingly built progress till today and we must uphold unity among all for mutual benefits.”