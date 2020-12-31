Uggah: SDMC’s full containment policy successful in flattening Covid-19 curve in state so far

KUCHING (Dec 31: The policy of full containment adopted by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has been successful in flattening the Covid-19 curve in the state so far, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman, explained the policy involves the implementation of ”Trace, Test, Quarantine and Isolate” where there is a positive case.

“I would like to thank all SDMC committee members and frontliners for being selfless in handling the pandemic, and the public for being cooperative and complying with the health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“For as long as the vaccine is not available, the entire world will have to live with the Covid-19. Therefore, I would like to urge everyone to remain vigilant, stay healthy, stay safe and adhere to the SOPs,” he said in his New Year 2021 message today.

On another matter, Uggah said it is Sarawak government’s upmost priority under the stewardship of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to safeguard Sarawak’s interest and to bring it and it’s people to greater heights.

“The GPS government is committed to develop Sarawak into a high income state by 2030.

“The 2021 State Budget is a testament to the strong commitment of the GPS government to expedite rural development, stimulate economic growth and improve the livelihood of her Rakyat (people),” he said.

He also said the 2021 State Budget, worth RM9.832 billion with RM6 billion allocated for development expenditure, also reflects inclusive policies prioritising rural-based development to reduce the gap between urban and rural areas.

He pointed out that under the GPS government, a lot of rakyat-centric development plans have been executed and many more are in the planning to uplift the people’s living standard.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has posed and is posing a huge challenge for Sarawak. The government is preparing Sarawak to pursue economic transformation more vigorously, navigate a changing external strategic landscape globally while deepening its social component at home

“For the plans to succeed, for our hopes and dream to come true, we will need the unity and resilience of our people,” he said.

“Therefore I call upon all Sarawakians to unite and take Sarawak through this crisis with the Sarawak spirit of ‘Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban’ (fight until death). Give your full support to GPS and together we prosper and safeguard our beloved Sarawak,” he said.

Uggah was also confident Sarawak will be able to achieve its goals toward peace, stability and prosperity.

“Let us remain resilient to the great challenges ahead and continue to make the new norms our norms now,” he said.