Another stimulus package possible

Governmen may increase its spending to revive the economy, mulls another fiscal injection — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to consider a strategic fiscal injection if the current economic situation warrants it, like the previous economic stimulus packages, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said strengthening the people’s caring economy and driving the country’s economic growth after Covid-19 was one of the government’s five integrated strategies laid out for next year.

“The government will help as much as possible to ease the burden of the ‘rakyat’ (people), eradicate poverty and improve their well-being.

“When the rakyat’s economy is strong, it will be easier for us to drive the country’s economic growth after Covid-19.

“We cannot be complacent and take the success that we have achieved today for granted,” he said when delivering the ‘New Year Message for 2021’, which was broadcast live last night.

Muhyiddin said the government had taken an inclusive approach in addressing the issue of cost of living, the people’s livelihoods, as well as eradicating poverty, especially during Covid-19, by introducing four economic stimulus packages worth RM305 billion.

These included various measures to preserve the well-being of the people, warrant business sustainability and acceleration, as well as to ensure that the economy would be on track for recovery, he said.

On other integrated strategies, Muhyiddin said the government would ensure that the country’s political stability, including good governance, become the basis for a sustainable economic recovery.

The government would also ensure that the country’s sovereignty would be protected and Malaysia’s position on the international stage would be intensified, he said.

“I believe that political stability and good governance will be able to create a conducive investment ecosystem to ensure that Malaysia remains a major investment destination in the Southeast Asian region and hence, accelerate the country’s economic recovery process,” he said.

The Prime Minister said besides strengthening ties with neighbours in the Asean region, the government will continue to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with countries that share similar aspirations, through existing and future platforms.

He said another priority earmarked for 2021 was that the government would improve the level of public health through the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine supply and the launch of the vaccination programme nationwide.

The government will also ensure that relations between races and religions are strengthened in forming a united society as a bulwark against any threats.

On another subject, he said the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will focus on new economic drivers for the country such as the digital economy and green economy.

He said a comprehensive strategy would be announced in early 2021 to revive and rejuvenate the national economy.

“Physical and digital infrastructure will be built in urban and rural areas to ensure Malaysia continues to be competitive and able to grab new economic opportunities at the global level,” he added.

In line with this, the government would launch the National Digital Policy in the first quarter of 2021 focusing particularly on the 5G network system development.

“God willing, when it is announced later, I am confident the 12MP will show a clear Malaysian economic vision for the new decade to ensure Malaysia’s economic growth will continue to be inclusive and benefit the people,” he added. — Bernama