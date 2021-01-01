Dr Sim: Various type of MCOs to stay in effect till March 31 as nation fights pandemic

KUCHING: Various Movement Control Orders (MCOs) across the country are still being enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today.

According to him, the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) is running nationwide until March 31 this year to enable the country to break the Covid-19 chain of infection.

Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), he said the Minister of Health is empowered to impose various MCOs amid the current pandemic in the country.

“Under this Act, they (federal government) can declare CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order), EMCO (Enhanced Movement Control Order) and RMCO,” he told The Borneo Post on New Year’s Day.

He also shared an order dated Dec 31, 2020, signed by Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who had decided to enforce the various MCOs until March 31 this year.

The RMCO, previously declared by the prime minister, was supposed to end on Dec 31 last year.

While the RMCO was being implemented nationwide from Sept 1 to Dec 31 last year, some states including Selangor and Sabah were under the enforcement of CMCO in light of the escalating number of Covid-19 infections recorded.

In a Facebook post today, Dr Sim said: “Once Act 342 is declared nationally, Sarawak Public Health Ordinance will run concurrently.”

The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president termed the decision to extend the RMCO and CMCO in certain states as wise.

He felt that the worst is yet to come when it came to the Covid-19 infections in Peninsular Malaysia.

Dr Sim thus called upon every Sarawakian to stay vigilant, and to stay strong until the vaccines are made available to them early this year.

“No matter how tired, exhausted, fatigued, stressed, frustrated… everyone of us must stay vigilant, don’t give up especially the end of pandemic is in sight! #stayalive,” read an excerpt f the social media post.from

He advised all Sarawakians to play their part and role in a serious manner given that no one is immune from Covid-19.

“Together, we shall come through Covid-19 stronger,” added Dr Sim.