Learn from 2020’s challenges, step into 2021 with greater resolve — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday called on the people to learn from the challenges and trials of 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and urged them to step into 2021 with renewed spirit and determination.

“For the new year 2021, I would like to call on all everyone to continue to strengthen our resolve, commitment and our efforts to jointly curb the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in his 2021 New Year message aired on television channels.

Muhyiddin went on to share his deep concern for the trials and tribulations faced by the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, including those who lost their jobs and had to tighten their belts just so to ensure there is food on the table for the family as well as in enduring other forms of hardship.

He said the government was working hard to ensure the people were safe from the threat of the deadly virus.

“Nevertheless, we ourselves need to be responsible and vigilant because this virus is already in the community around us. God willing, armed with the experience we faced throughout 2020, we can all ensure that the pandemic situation continues to be under control,” he said.

The prime minister also assured Malaysians that the government will put the interests of the people above other matters, adding that their welfare is the top priority of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“In facing the various challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the PN government leadership has taken into account all aspects, including the people’s welfare in our economic, health, education and social sector plans,” he said.

He said this policy is not merely a slogan, but encompasses the entire formation and mindset of the PN government and its policies, up to the stage of implementation and delivery.

The prime minister also expressed his appreciation to Malaysians who have been united in facing the challenges of the pandemic with great determination.

“Despite being faced with obstacles one after another throughout 2020, Malaysians have shown a positive attitude and strong resilience, which is something to be really proud of. Thank you, Malaysians,” Muhyiddin said.

While reminding the people to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures set, and not be complacent with the flexibility given, Muhyiddin hopes 2021 will open a new chapter for Malaysians, especially in terms of public health, socio-economy, racial unity and national integration.

“2020 has been a very difficult and challenging year, but I believe as human beings and the people of this blessed land of Malaysia, there are still many blessings that we can be grateful for.

“Let us all mobilise the strength and tenacity shown throughout 2020, to move into 2021 with stronger spirit,” Muhyiddin said.

The PN government, he added, will continue to uphold Islamic principles by fulfilling the demands of the Maqasid Syariah which protects religion, life, intellect, lineage and property without denying the rights of other religions in a situation where the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama