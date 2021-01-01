Malaysia condemns terror attack at Aden International Airport in Yemen

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia strongly condemns the terror attack at the Aden International Airport in Yemen on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday said Malaysia also extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to those affected by this inhumane act of violence, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives, as well as the destruction of properties.

“Malaysia rejects all forms of violence that destabilises peace and security in the region, and believes in the positive efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Riyadh Agreement to bring about peace and stability in Yemen.

Malaysia also reiterated its support for an inclusive and peaceful solution to the conflict in Yemen, which can only be achieved through continued dialogue and negotiation.

International news agencies reported that at least 22 people were killed in the attack at the airport, moments after a plane carrying members of the country’s newly formed Saudi-backed Cabinet, had landed. – Bernama