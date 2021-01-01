Minister looks forward to restarting normal life with Covid-19 vaccination

MIRI: Year 2020 had been a difficult and unprecedented year globally, said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Thus, he said he was looking forward to Covid-19 vaccination for ‘a re-start of normal daily life’.

The Covid-19 pandemic, he added, had forced people to adopt new norms in their daily lives.

“It is fervently hoped that we would be able to get our vaccination against Covid-19 in New Year 2021, and resume our normal way of life,” he said in a statement.

Nevertheless, the minister also warned Sarawakians against complacency as it remained imperative to be vigilant and compliant with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the Ministry of Health.

He pointed out that the danger had not subsided yet, as indicated by the recent spike in the number of positive cases in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, with the country recording over 2,000 daily positive cases over the past few days.

He said Sarawak had been able to manage the Covid-19 situation well, the number of daily positive cases having stayed in the single digits.

Lee expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all who had, one way or another, contributed towards the fight against Covid-19, especially the frontliners.

He said the people of Sarawak, as a whole, had been supportive and cooperative with the SDMC and Ministry of Health by complying with the directives and SOP throughout 2020.

He also said the GPS-led state government had been very focused and placed the well-being and interests of Sarawak and its people first.

“It is stable with very experienced leaders in its administration and in its service delivery.

“The Chief Minister has come up with the ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance’ (BKSS) packages 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0, to assist the people.”

Lee also called for continued solidarity and unity to ensure that peace and harmony would always prevail, and for Sarawak to attain greater heights in development and progress towards its goal of becoming a high-income state by 2030.

On a lighter note, the minister described the beginning of a new year as ‘the first blank page of a 365-page book’.

“Let us write a good one. My warm wishes to everyone for a safer, brighter and more fulfilling New Year 2021,” he said.