MRC Sarikei distributes hand sanitisers to vulnerable groups

SARIKEI: The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sarikei District, under the ‘Humanitarian Support and Response to Covid-19 Pandemic in Sarawak Project’, has rolled out its Phase 1 distribution of alcohol-based hand rub, targeting and prioritising the vulnerable groups at risk of Covid-19 infection in the community.

The distribution of hand sanitisers was carried out yesterday by MRC Sarikei District executive committee members and volunteers led by Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, who is also MRC Sarikei chairman.

Among those joining the activity were MRC Sarikei District vice-chairman Lim Choon Chai, its honorary secretary Wong Siew Hung and honorary treasurer Ling Hui Chee.

They distributed more than 300 bottles of one-litre hand sanitisers to the targeted communities in Sarikei and Bintangor areas, comprising police and Fire and Rescue station, welfare institutions, community-based rehabilitation centres, food stalls and also the vulnerable folk.

Ding said Covid-19 pandemic was an unprecedented humanitarian disaster and thus, it had forced voluntary movements like Red Crescent/Red Cross societies arounf the world to work tirelessly in helping to fight and mitigate the situation amidst the pandemic.

“As part of the MRC’s mandate – namely to save lives and promote health and hygiene – we hope that this initiative would serve as a platform to raise public awareness of the correct techniques of hand hygiene, apart from practising proper physical distancing and wearing face masks when going out to public areas,” he said.

Ding was glad to note that MRC had responded quite well to the Covid-19 pandemic by doing what it could within its capacities through its humanitarian activities.

“This distribution of hand sanitisers is a small part of this mitigation effort to reduce the risk of transmission in the community. Everyone is encouraged to play their part as no matter how small, it can make a big difference.”

Ding also hoped everyone would adhere to and always practise the standard operating procedure (SOP) such as observing the one-metre physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands

frequently.

He underlined this as ‘the duty of everyone to ensure that the chain of Covid-19 infection would be kept under control’.

“We have not won yet – the fight is still on. As our frontliners have done so much, let each and every one of us do our little part – ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ (We Take Care of Each Other).”