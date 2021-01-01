PH to discuss proposed grand coalition — Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: Components of Pakatan Harapan (PH) are expected to meet in January 2021 to discuss the formation of a grand coalition among opposition parties, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Lim said opposition parties needed to be united to face the 15th general election.

“We will meet next year… among the matters to be discussed is the formation of a grand coalition. This much I can say… the rest let’s wait until after the meeting,” he told reporters after taking a ride on the Penang ferry here yesterday.

The grand coalition idea was mooted by Pejuang Tanah Air deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for the opposition to forge a strong front to face the next general election.

Nevertheless, the proposal has met with mixed reactions from various quarters, with some fearing that the move might marginalise PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and others expressing concern over the possible return of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama