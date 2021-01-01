PSB seeks to improve lives of all Sarawakians — Wong

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) strives to provide the basic necessities and fundamental needs of the people as it welcomes the New Year with hope of changes in the political landscape of Sarawak.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the party would make sure that in the shortest time possible, people throughout Sarawak would be adequately provided with water and electricity supply, road connectivity and Internet coverage.

“We will not go for mega, glamorous and unrealistic multi-million and multi-billion projects.

“We will utilise the financial resources to improve the lives and livelihood of the people, particularly amidst the impact brought upon by Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in his ‘Farewell 2020 and Welcoming 2021 New Year’ message.

Wong said PSB would set aside funds to help businesses survive and be able to continue providing jobs for their workers.

“We will make sure that there is food to be put on the table of every home, particularly those in the rural and ‘kampong’ (village) areas.”

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, also said PSB would rally and lead the people in taking on the task of improving the people’s life and livelihood, to uplift their living standards and their quality of life.

He said PSB would make sure that Sarawakians would have more job opportunities, more incomes, better education, better medical and healthcare and services, improved housing conditions, greater and more reliable social security, and a more comfortable living environment.

Wong also hoped that the people of Sarawak would get to know more about PSB, what

it stood for and what it strove to do for the people of Sarawak.

“PSB is of the opinion that as one of the three equal components of Malaysia, Sarawak ought to have its own autonomous rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“PSB strives to safeguard such rights and the rights that have been eroded over the years, to be rightfully restored and returned to Sarawak.”

Elaborating further, Wong described PSB as a Sarawak-based multiracial party with no affiliation with any other political parties.

PSB, he reiterated, had always been working for equality, justice, fair play and progress

for all communities irrespective of race, religion or culture.

“PSB strives to build a society that is imbued with good morals and ethics; a society where politicians would discharge their duties and responsibilities with integrity and accountability.

“PSB is steadfastly against the forces of religious extremism, racism and political opportunism.”

According to Wong, the members and leaders of PSB are from various ethnic groups, from all walks of life and with different religious beliefs – all coming together to build an integrated and harmonious society that should be Sarawak’s way of life and identity.

“PSB believes that we are all Sarawakians. To be a Sarawakian does not mean that one must become any less a member of his ethnic community.

“We are all bound together to share the same destiny.

“No racial group should feel any sense of loss or deprivation or feel being discriminated against.

“All in all, the people’s wish for a better and happier life is our PSB’s mission,” he added.