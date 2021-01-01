Sarawak Rivers Board to carry out full investigation into Triso Ferry tragedy, says Lee

MIRI: The Sarawak Rivers Board will carry out a full investigation into the Triso Ferry tragedy which is believed to have claimed the lives of nine passengers who were in a pickup truck which fell off the ferry ramp on New Year’s day.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said SRB will submit a full report on the incident, but the Public Works Department which oversees ferry operations in Sarawak will also be undertaking its own report.

The cause of the incident which saw the pickup truck falling into the Batang Lupar river is currently under investigation.

Lee declined to comment on whether the driver was rushing to catch the departing ferry when disaster struck.

“It was a very unfortunate incident and I will be waiting for the full report from SRB to ascertain what actually happened,” he said.

His ministry wants to improve safety measures and will look into expert recommendations to improve the safety of ferry users to prevent such incidents from repeating.

Lee said he was shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of life when informed by SRB of the incident.

“My heart goes out to the family and would like to extend my sympathy and condolence to them on the loss of their loved ones,” he said.