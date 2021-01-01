Social activist: Imminent end of Civid-19 pandemic heralds a new renaissance

KUCHING: The development of the Covid-19 vaccine in a relatively short time is ‘the silver lining to the dark cloud’ of one worst ever crises and disasters that mankind had gone through in 2020, said social worker Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon.

Looking forward to the New Year, he said the development of the vaccine would be an amazing achievement if it could put an end to the Covid-19 scourge.

“Indeed, it is a good cause for celebration as it gives mankind confidence in the

otherwise not so cheerful and bleak future.

“This incredible achievement could also lead to other problems being solved, such as a cure for cancer and other incurable diseases, and indeed, the colossal environmental problem – the climate change.

“It appears that when we do put our minds to it, the human race can overcome insurmountable problems, and triumph over the worst that nature might have for the human race.”

Ang also expressed hope that the imminent end of the Covid-19 pandemic would herald ‘the dawn of a second renaissance on a global scale’.

“The human race is entering a completely new phase of relationship with planet Earth, beginning a move from exploitation to guardianship of all its bounty in all its aspects.

“The steps taken to counter the pandemic undeniably improved the environment.

We must recognise that the problem of global warming that is leading to increasingly unstable climatic conditions needs to be addressed.

“Let us ensure that 2021 begins a ‘long march’ to living in equilibrium with nature, before it is too late.

“Let us learn to treasure life in all its beauty, the importance of fostering life in all its forms, maintaining the complexity of the global integrated ecosystem, and most importantly, of recognising that life in all its forms is sacrosanct.

“Happy New Year to all wherever you may be. God bless us all,” he added.