Song organisations receive RM360,000 in govt grants

KAPIT: A total of 28 organisations in Song District recently received grants totalling RM360,000.

When presenting the grants, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi told the recipients to deposit the cheques into their respective bank accounts.

“You requested for funds to run the planned activities and I supported this. The money is to help you to finance the activities. Please make full use of the money for the benefit of all members.

“I am accountable for it. Therefore, please when you conduct the activities, make sure you take some photos and file a report for record purposes. You are required to submit a copy to the Song District Office,” he said.

During the event, Nanta also handed over land compensation cheques to 52 landowners, whose lands were acquired by the government for the proposed road project under the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda).

The land is for the construction of the first 8km of the Nanga Banjor-Nanga Makut road.

Nanta, who is Kapit MP, advised residents in the area to give their full support to the contractor constructing the road, which would benefit them in future.

Among those present were Katibas assemblyman Dato Sri Ambrose Blikau Enturan, Song District officer Jacklyn August, and Lidam Assam – political secretary to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.