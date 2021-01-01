Water woes being looked into, JBALB assures Assan Nunggang folk

KUCHING: The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) has given assurance to the people of Assan Nunggang in Sarikei that their water problems are being looked into, following the media highlight of their plight recently.

In a statement yesterday, the department said several short- and long-term solutions had been drafted for the benefit of the residents at the longhouses there – namely Rumah Saong, Rumah Nyundang, Rumah Serani, Rumah Galin, Rumah Ladong, Rumah Matthew, Rumah Dennis, Rumah Merai, Rumah Saloma and Rumah Kerampu.

JBALB said one of the short-term plans would be the replacement and upgrading works on the Temadak water treatment plant’s existing pumping main to 500mm ductile iron-concrete lined (DICL) piping, set to cost around RM200,000.

“This ongoing project is funded fully by the Sarawak government, and expected for completion on Jan 10, 2021. Upon completion, it would improve the present water supply system there (Assan Nunggang).

“Another short-term plan to be implemented involves the new 500mm (OD, or outside diameter) HDPE (high-density polyethylene) outlet pipes at Bulat Reservoir.

“The construction, to be done by Pan Borneo Highway contractor, would be very significant in ensuring that the water is supplied directly to the affected areas,” said the department.

According to JBALB, as a long-term plan, it is implementing the ‘Project Work Order 6 CR1’ and ‘Project Work Order 8 CR1’ – both large-scale projects costing RM35 million, and being funded fully by the Sarawak government.

The JBALB’s statement yesterday was issued in response to news reports about several longhouses in Assan Nunggang that were still without water supply for two years after the groundwater piping system there was affected by the Pan Borneo Highway development.

Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who highlighted the issue, said the dire situation was discovered after a field visit to these longhouses.

Tiong, who is also Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, was quoted as saying that the situation was making it difficult for residents to continue their daily chores such as cooking, cleaning and washing clothes.

“I was informed that the residents had complained to JBALB many times about this matter, but the department informed them that the Pan Borneo project affected the groundwater piping system,” said the MP, viewing it as ‘an illogical excuse for the water supply problem in that district’.

In its statement, JBALB said the Sarawak government – through Ministry of Utilities – was very committed in solving the water issues in the affected areas.

It said a meeting had been held between the ministry, implementing agencies and the Pan Borneo Highway contractor regarding the matter, and this was followed up by a dialogue with community leaders from those areas.

“The ongoing highway construction, increasing demand for water supply especially during festivities, old pipelines and geographical conditions are among numerous factors that have caused water supply disruptions.

“At present, scheduled delivery of water via tankers is being done for the those in the affected areas,” added JBALB.