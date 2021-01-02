Chicken now priced at RM9 per kg after 50 sen price hike

KUCHING (Jan 2): Consumers are now expected to pay 50 sen more for every kilogramme of standard chicken as the cost of chicken feed has gone up.

According to the Sarawak Livestock Breeders Association, the price of standard chicken has been increased from RM8.50 per kilogramme to RM9 per kilogramme.

The price increment is said to have taken effect today.

The association said members had been facing the rising cost of rearing chickens due to the global shortage supply of corn.

Because of the increasing cost of chicken feed, the association decided to review the price of standard chicken to RM9 per kilogramme.

The association disclosed that the cost of chicken feed was increased from RM109 per 50 kilogramme package early last year to the current price of RM119.

It is observed that the global shortage supply of corn is still ongoing, and the cost of chicken feed is expected to continue rising.

The association revealed that the cost of chicken feed makes up about 70 per cent of the total cost to rear chickens.

It added that members were left with little choice but to review the price of standard chicken.

The association was also quick to point out that some chicken farms had been equipped with better facilities to enhance productivity, and labour costs continue to be a financial burden.

It is learned that the price of standard chicken has not been reviewed in the last couple of years.

In view of this, the association hoped that the community could understand the hardships of livestock breeders.