Covid-19: 5 new cases, all imported, recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Jan 2): Sarawak today recorded five new imported Covid-19 cases, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases in the state to 1,130, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update statement said that four of the cases were detected in Sibu while one was detected in Bintulu.

“Case 1,126 involves a 5-year-old boy from Kedah who, alongside his parents, entered Sarawak via Bintulu Airport from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Dec 31. The case underwent Covid-19 test upon arrival and was admitted to the quarantine centre to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“The case began having a fever on Jan 1 and swab tests found him positive on the same day. He was referred to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment,” the committee said, adding that the case was classified as an import case when he was at a high-risk area in Selangor.

The boy entered Sarawak as his father would be working at a plantation company in Bintulu.

Cases 1,127, 1,128, 1,129 and 1,130 involve four local females who underwent Covid-19 swab test as they were in close contact with Case 1,115. One of the cases was the elder sister of Case 1,115 and the rest were the elder sister’s friends and colleagues.

All four cases visited and stayed at Case 1,115 house from Dec 24 to 26, 2020 at Meradong and all of them were identified as close contacts to Case 1,115 on Dec 30, 2020 during case investigation.

“The cases were ordered to undergo swab tests on Dec 31, 2020 at a health clinic in Sibu and to undergo compulsory quarantine on the same day. rT-PCR tests found them positive on Jan 1.

“One case was exhibiting coughing symptom on Dec 31, 2020 and the remaining three cases are asymptomatic. All cases are admitted to the isolation wards in Sibu Hospital,” SDMC said.

SDMC said there are two new cases that have recovered today and they were discharged from Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital respectively.

This makes the total recoveries and discharges to 1,071 or 94.78 percent from the cumulative cases in the state.

There are 38 cases that are still receiving treatments – out of which 14 are being treated at Sarawak General Hospital; Hospital Sibu (10 cases), Hospital Miri (7), Hospital Bintulu (6) and one at Hospital Sungai Buluh.

There were also seven new Persons-Under-Investigation (PUI) recorded today, out of which two are awaiting lab test results.