Covid-19 : Three new clusters detected yesterday, two linked to workplaces – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected three more new Covid-19 clusters in Penang, Johor, Pahang and Selangor today, and two of them are workplace clusters.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the two new workplace clusters were the Rawa Akasia Cluster involving the districts of Timur Laut, Barat Daya, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan in Penang as well as the Jalan Perindustrian Cluster in Kulai, Johor.

“The index case for the Rawa Akasia Cluster, which is case number 100,149, was reported positive on Dec 24 through symptomatic individual screening with a total of 322 individuals screened, and 117 cases were Covid-19 positive.

“The index case for the Jalan Perindustrian Cluster (case number 106,412) was reported positive on Dec 28 through targeted screening at the workplace with a total of 95 individuals screened, and 20 cases were Covid-19 positive,” he said in a statement.

He said the third cluster was the Rantau Semarak Cluster involving Maran area in Pahang and the Gombak district in Selangor.

“The index case for this cluster, which is case number 106,636, was reported positive on Dec 28 through symptomatic individual screening with a total of 69 individuals screened, and 18 cases were detected positive,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that four clusters had ended, namely Bukit Dalam, Chengal, Penjara Reman and Avenue Clusters. — Bernama