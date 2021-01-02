Man dies while BASE jumping in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: A man died while performing a BASE jump trial at the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) building here, yesterday.

In the incident at 5.35 pm, Azuan Taharudin, 49, along with seven other BASE jumpers from Team Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) were training for a performance in conjunction with the 2021 Federal Territories Day.

Putrajaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the victim was said to have lost control of his parachute during the jump and fell on the side of the building.

“The seriously injured victim was taken to the Putrajaya Hospital for treatment and pronounced dead at 6.10 pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said the BASE Jump training was organised by PPj officials and involved the BASE jumping teams from various agencies.

“However, the organisers did not notify the authorities, including the police, about the training,” he said. — Bernama