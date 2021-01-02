Man, father-in-law killed as pick-up crashes into flyover pillar

KOTA KINABALU: The driver of a pick-up truck and his father-in-law were killed when the vehicle rammed into a flyover concrete pillar near Aeropod in Kepayan on Friday.

Mohd Ikbal Doi, 36, from Kampung Pasir Putih in Putatan, and Makin Balli, in his 50s from Tanjung Aru, were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics in the 5.10pm incident on January 1.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said police investigation revealed that the victims were on their way to return the Isuzu D-Max to the owner at Wisma Muis in Sembulan.

“While heading to Sembulan from Putatan, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

“Both victims were pinned in their seats and it took fire and rescue personnel several minutes to extract their bodies.

“They were however pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 6.01pm,” said Habibi today.

The bodies were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for postmortems while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.